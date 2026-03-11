Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
News

Actions

Blood Assurance in need of donations, especially those with Type O blood

Blood donation shortage KR PKG_frame_125.jpeg
NewsChannel 5
Blood Assurance in Middle Tennessee supplies the majority of the area's hospitals.
Blood donation shortage KR PKG_frame_125.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blood Assurance is asking for help as its supply of O-positive and O-negative blood have reached critical levels.

They are asking all eligible donors, especially those with Type O blood, to donate as soon as possible.

Right now, anyone who donates gets a pair of St. Patrick’s Day themed socks. You can find locations and schedule an appointment here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Tenn. mom invites son's organ recipients to do his favorite activity, dance

Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.

Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.

Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.

- Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.