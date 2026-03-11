Blood Assurance in need of donations, especially those with Type O blood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blood Assurance is asking for help as its supply of O-positive and O-negative blood have reached critical levels.

They are asking all eligible donors, especially those with Type O blood, to donate as soon as possible.

Right now, anyone who donates gets a pair of St. Patrick’s Day themed socks. You can find locations and schedule an appointment here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.