Blood Assurance is at a critical need for platelet donations. They want your help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blood Assurance in Tennessee is calling on donors to consider platelet donations as the organization is critically low in its supply chain for hospitals.

As of the beginning of the week, the nonprofit organization only had 32 platelet units available. Blood Assurance needs 75-100 platelet units on its shelves every day to supply more than 70 hospitals around the region.

“Platelets are unique because of their short shelf life. We need these collections regularly,” said Dr. Liz Culler, chief medical officer for Blood Assurance. “The need is critical. Our family members, friends and neighbors battling cancer and other debilitating illnesses may very well require platelet transfusions as part of their treatment. The time to act is now.”

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

Blood Assurance is offering all platelet donors a $20 Amazon or Mastercard gift through Friday, Aug. 19. Platelet donors can give every seven days and up to 24 times a year. The process usually takes between 60 to 90 minutes.

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule for more information.