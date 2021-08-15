Blood Assurance opens Williamson County's first brick-and-mortar blood donation center

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blood Assurance has opened Williamson County's first brick-and-mortar blood donation center.

The 3,000 square-foot building is located at 600A Frazier Drive and is the only fixed location in Williamson County to offer individuals the opportunity to donate lifesaving blood, plasma, platelets and double red blood cells.

By the end of the month, they will also offer antibody testing.

Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood products for Williamson Medical Center.

"We actually are also the sole supplier for TriStar hospitals here in Middle Tennessee so Centennial for example, all those we are sole supplier so a lot of needs out there that we are meeting," said Christopher Swafford, the chief operating officer of Blood Assurance.

Swafford says this will allow people to donate, without compromising their safety

"We know there are people who may not feel comfortable coming to a blood mobile which is more compact so this facility gives us physical distance, we wear masks, and follow all CDC guidelines," Swafford said.

When you donate a whole blood unit, it can be separated into three blood products, helping three different people.

In Middle Tennessee, Blood Assurance has blood centers in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, and Tullahoma.

Later this year, Blood Assurance will open two more brick-and-mortar locations in Davidson county. They will be in Bellevue and Hermitage.

To make an appointment or to see if you're eligible to donate, click here.