Blood drive to honor 17-year-old Sycamore High School student killed in crash

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pleasant View Baptist Church will be hosting a blood drive in its gymnasium on Thursday to honor five Cheatham County teenagers who were victims of a deadly car crash in October. Four were critically injured and one — 17-year-old Landon Guye — was killed.

For every person who gives blood during the drive, Blood Assurance said it will donate $10 to the families of the injured teens to help with medical bills.

“The death of a loved one takes a toll on the family and friends that have been left behind,” said Jennifer Hamblin, a former Cheatham County School Board member who is organizing the blood drive. “I feel it is so very important for the community to rally around the Guye family. This is a great opportunity to do just that.”

The crash claimed the life of Landon Guye on October 14 on Gallatin Pike in Madison. The other four critically injured students were Mae Brown, Hunter Marcum, Haleigh Matheson and Josh Widener.

“Landen’s life was a testimony for the Golden Rule. I can’t think of a better way to honor him and also help Mae, Hunter, Haleigh and Josh,” said Jerry Antonie, regional director of operations for Blood Assurance.

Blood Assurance is hosting the blood drive, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 2555 Hwy. 49 E. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit the Blood Assurance website. Walk-ins will also be accepted.