Blue Angels announce return to Tennessee for 2023 air show in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Blue Angels have announced the group's 2023 air show schedule, which includes a stop in Middle Tennessee.

In June 2023, the Navy flight demonstration squadron will take to the skies in Smyrna.

The airmen flew over Nashville in May of 2020 as a salute and thank you to health care workers, first responders and all other essential workers who have a vital role in the community's fight against COVID-19.

The Blue Angels do not have a show planned in Tennessee next year.

In 2023, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations in 32 cities. They will be in Smyrna on June 10 and 11.

For more information on the Blue Angels' schedule, click here.