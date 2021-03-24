Blue Turtle Bay Marina community outraged by death of neighborhood goose

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Blue Turtle Bay Marina community in Old Hickory is rallying to find a driver accused of intentionally hitting and killed a goose.

Barnyard the goose was known to frequent the marina area and Sam's Sports Grill for several years. He was described as friendly and tame. Barnyard was killed on Saturday around 6:30 a.m.

Taylor Hockaday Barnyard the goose

Security video shows the car slowly driving through an empty parking lot as it approaches Barnyard. Then, the driver is seen accelerating, hitting and ultimately killing the goose.

Watch the video below. Warning, some viewers may find the video graphic.

Those who loved and cared for the goose say they are hurt and outraged by the video. A $1,000 reward has been offered for information on who was driving the car.

"It's very devastating, just horrible to watch," said Operations Manager Taylor Hockaday, "he was very friendly to people, had a bit of personality of his own, but such a big part of this marina and Old Hickory area."

Hockaday says Barnyard will be cremated and they'll have a memorial at the marina for him.

Metro Animal Care and Control and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are now involved in the investigation.

If you have any information on the car or driver, contact MACC at (615) 862-7928.