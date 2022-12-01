Bluegrass benefit concert returns to Station Inn in support of homeless community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved Nashville bluegrass tradition returns to the Station Inn Thursday night, bringing together people with music and benefiting Nashville's homeless population.

For only $20 people can enjoy a night of music from award-winning bluegrass artists and help the nonprofit Room In The Inn, which provides shelter and other services for those experiencing homelessness in our area.

This event has been put on hold for the last couple of years because of the pandemic.

For 18 years it was hosted by artists Eddie and Martha Adcock, and even though this year they will not be able to attend due to health concerns, Station Inn manager Josh Ulbrich was happy to start back up the tradition, and the Adcocks are thrilled it is continuing.

Valerie Smith will be one of the performers and is helping to put on Thursday night's event.

"Bringing artists together, one thing we all have in common is we want to do something to make positive changes and to do something for the community and to see these artists in their element celebrating a cause is just a great rare moment," said Smith.

Everyone is also encouraged to bring toiletry items to donate such as toothpaste and deodorant. The music kicks off at 8 p.m. and runs through 11.

