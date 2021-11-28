Bluegrass Music Hall of Famer retires from touring at Station Inn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson is retiring from touring at Station Inn.

"It's one of the biggest honors I can think of to have Doyle and the band here," said Station Inn owner Joshua Ulbrich, "I know this is how JT would've wanted it."

After nearly six decades on the road, Lawson is ready for some rest. The 77-year-old says it only made sense to celebrate his last day of touring at the Station Inn.

"I started playing at the Station Inn very early on, I can't even tell you how many times I've played and have great memories of being here." said Lawson.

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver have been nominated for 7 Grammy Awards.

Lawson says there have been so many memorable moments with his band by his side.

"I love that as a kid who grew up in East Tennessee I never thought that I would see the world as I have," said Lawson.

Lawson says he is not retiring from the industry altogether. He will continue to produce other acts.