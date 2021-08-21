BNA 5K On the Runway shows off newly renovated runway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 1,500 runners had the chance to check out one of Nashville International Airport's renovated runways.

The BNA 5K On the Runway drew in a large crowd early Saturday morning.

Participants' ages ranged from 2 years old to 78 years old and came from 19 different states.

The course for the 5K was a runway that underwent around 16 months of renovation. Race day also served as its official opening to air traffic.

The morning started off rainy, but clear skies were in sight throughout the race.

NewsChannel 5's Vicki Yates emceed the event and Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg participated.

All proceeds are going towards the Urban League of Middle Tennessee and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.