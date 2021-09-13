BNA continues renovations with groundbreaking of new hotel, parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Construction is moving along at Nashville International Airport as crews celebrate another milestone. Crews have broken ground on what will be a 14-story Hilton-branded hotel and terminal garage.

The hotel will connect to the airport's central terminal with a covered pedestrian bridge and sit above the four-level parking garage, with hotel parking on the ground level and public parking on the upper levels.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) The new hotel will feature an open-air SkyPool providing views over BNA.

It will house 292 guest rooms, an event space, state-of-the art fitness center, rooftop lounge and open-air SkyPool.

Chartwell Hospitality, LLC was selected as the developer and hotel operator.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) The new 14-story Hilton-branded hotel will sit atop a terminal garage.

"The airport looks like what's taking place in the city, and the airport is the first spot that visitors see when they land in Nashville. Why not have a hotel that looks and resembles the rest of the hotels around the city," said Associate Vice President of Corporate Communications for Nashville International Airport, Stacey Nickens.

The total project will cost $177 million and is expected to be completed some time in 2023.