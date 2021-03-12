BNA expecting busy weekend as Spring Break travelers take to the air

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's expected to be a busy weekend at Nashville International Airport, as spring break travelers return to the sky.

BNA officials said the airport has been averaging 10,000 departing passengers a day recently, but spring break could bump that number up to 18,000 a day. While that number is still below pre-pandemic levels for this time of year, officials said it is a solid indication that confidence in air travel continues to increase.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to encourage people not to travel. If you must travel, the CDC recommends getting vaccinated if you are eligible, and getting tested before and after traveling. Also, wear a mask and follow state and local recommendations for travel.

Many people at BNA on Friday said they were traveling for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but were continuing to take precautions.

"It's a little bit scary," said Dantzy Cherubin, who was traveling to Pennsylvania. "After we touch anything, we sanitize. Right when we sit down, we sanitize."

"We wash our hands a lot," added Alex Frank, who was traveling to Dallas. "We social distance for sure, and we don’t go near other people we don’t know."

Some travelers said as case numbers decrease, and the number of people vaccinated increases, they felt more comfortable flying.

"I think everything’s been settled and I think everyone is taking precautions," said Matthew Panskley, who was flying to Fort Myers, Florida. "We felt a lot better about it right now."

Safety continues to be a top priority at BNA. Masks are required for all travelers, and signs and intercom announcements remind people of local mask requirements. High touch surfaces and restrooms are cleaned on a regular basis and hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the terminal. Plexiglass shields have been added at airline ticket counters.

Airport officials encouraged everyone to arrive two hours before their scheduled flight and to check their flight status before heading to the airport.