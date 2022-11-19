BNA experiencing flight delays after FAA communications issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville International Airport announced Friday night that some flights might be delayed.

This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration is having communications problems, airport officials said.

The FAA is experiencing communications issues that are affecting flights departing tonight. There may be delays. Please check with your airline for possible delays. As soon as we are notified by the FAA that the problem has been fixed, we’ll update status on our social channels. — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 18, 2022

The airport is urging travelers to check with their airlines.

