Watch Now
News

Actions

BNA experiencing flight delays after FAA communications issues

BNA
Charlie Woodward/WTVF
An American Airlines flight lands at Nashville International Airport
BNA
Posted at 6:30 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 19:30:55-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville International Airport announced Friday night that some flights might be delayed.

This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration is having communications problems, airport officials said.

The airport is urging travelers to check with their airlines.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap