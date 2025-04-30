BNA host Honor Flight to give local veterans a free trip to Washington D.C.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a special honor for those who sacrificed to serve our country. The Nashville International Airport honored almost two dozen veterans with an all-expense paid trip to the nation's capital. Their annual Honor Flight took place Wednesday morning.

Honor Flight is a nationwide program that honors American veterans by offering them an all-expenses-paid trip to our nation's capital, where they can visit the war memorials dedicated to their service. The initiative celebrates their service with a day of recognition, reflection, and remembrance. The group honored is made up of 14 Vietnam veterans, five Korean veterans, and four Vietnam/Korean veterans all from Middle Tennessee.

“This is something we like to do once or twice every year," said one volunteer who showed up to support. "It’s something that means a lot to us and we can’t celebrate our freedom without our veterans and it’s early but we’re always happy to support."

Before leaving, the farewell event featured BNA veteran employees, United Service Organizations (USO) volunteers, live musical performances, and a ceremonial tribute by the BNA Department of Public Safety Honor Guard.

"Getting to see all these other veterans is great. It's only two of us navy guys here and the majority of the others are all army. I haven't been in D.C. since the 1970s and I've never visited these monuments, so it'll be interesting," said Vietnam Veteran William Julian.

This was one of two Honor Flights that are scheduled for 2025.

