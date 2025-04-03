Watch Now
BNA issues a ground stop because of Nashville thunderstorms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville International Airport has issued a ground stop because of thunderstorms in the area.

This will last until 3:30 p.m.

For what happens to your flight, check with your airline to see how that impacts you.

