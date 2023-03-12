BNA prepares for a busy Spring Break.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is spring break for a lot of students and the Nashville Airport said it is going to be busy.

Between Middle Tennesseans going out of town and people traveling to Nashville for their break, BNA said the whole month will be busy, but the week of March 12-19 is one of its busiest.

For many traveling out of town from Nashville, this might be their first time coming to the airport since it opened the Grand Lobby. BNA suggests people get there at least two hours in advance or even a little earlier than they are used to because it might be an adjustment. Now all travelers go through one central checkpoint area in the middle of the airport.

Do not forget to check your flight status before arriving. People should get emails or texts in advance from their airline, but you can also take a look on BNA's website.

You can also check the website for which parking lots are open in advance, and even see how full each lot is, which will really save you some time versus having to circle around looking for a parking spot.

Everyone should prepare to travel among millions of others who also travel across the country. It is expected to be the busiest spring break since the start of the pandemic.