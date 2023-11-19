BNA prepares for more than 35,000 departing passengers Thanksgiving week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday is the start of what is expected to be a busy week at the Nashville Airport.

The next couple of days leading up to Thanksgiving, and next Sunday after the holiday, BNA is preparing for more than 35,000 departing travelers.

The airport has some tips to handle the crowds:

You can sign up for text alerts on flynashville.com so there are no surprises when you arrive.

Arrive early, so if you get hit with traffic on your way to the airport you won't have to panic.

BNA is urging people to find alternate routes to the airport so that everyone is not using the same exit at the same time. There are signs along the way directing people other ways around.

If you are planning to park, give yourself extra time for this as well, and check parking availability online in advance.

Use the new cell lot on Murfreesboro Pike while you wait to pick someone up. There are digital signs there that will provide updates on incoming flights.

Check your flight status before heading to the airport and pack smart, remembering the TSA rules.

AAA predicts this week of people traveling for Thanksgiving will be the highest air travel volume across the country in 15 years.