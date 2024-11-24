BNA prepares for peak Thanksgiving travel days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Getting to the airport in Florida early, Marvin Melendez made sure he got where he needed to be. Reunited with his son made it all worth it.

"I think I was just preparing for it to be really busy trying to get here early make sure we beat all the lines," said Melendez.

While BNA isn't expecting to break any records, they're still preparing to see a surge in Thanksgiving travelers on Sunday, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and December 1st.

BNA says several tips will help with both departures and arrivals so travelers don't miss their holiday plans.

· Sign up for BNA Text Alerts. Click on BNA Text Alerts at the top of flynashville.com [flynashville.com] for valuable tips and updates, ensuring a seamless travel experience to BNA with the latest traffic information.

· Arrive early. Give yourself plenty of time to park, check in, and get to your gate.

· Take alternate routes to BNA. With the increase of travelers during the holiday season, there will be more passengers arriving and departing from the airport. In addition to Exit 216A, consider alternate routes, such as 216B and Murfreesboro Pike during heavy travel periods.

· Allow extra time for parking. Heavier passenger volume means more people are parking and those areas will be busy. BNA has six parking options to choose from. If parking in valet, passengers coming from I-40 will only be able to access this area from Exit 216B. Check parking details and availability here [flynashville.com] .



· Utilize the new cell lot. To alleviate traffic congestion, drivers waiting to pick up their loved ones are encouraged to use BNA’s new cell lot located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike. The new lot provides ample space and digital signage that displays real-time updates on incoming flights. Please allow 20-30 minutes from landing time for your loved one to reach the curb. Click here [flynashville.com] for more information and helpful tips.

· Check the status of your flight before arriving at BNA. We are advising passengers to check the status [flynashville.com] of their flight before coming to the airport.

· Pack smart. Familiarize yourself with TSA's Top Travel Tips [tsa.gov] for a more efficient travel experience.



Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).