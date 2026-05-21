BNA shares Memorial Day travel tips ahead of summer rush

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of the summer travel season, officials at Nashville International Airport said teams are preparing to help travelers move through BNA smoothly over the coming days.

Airport officials said the holiday period is not expected to bring record-breaking crowds, but staff members are still taking steps to support operations, including monitoring parking availability, increasing staffing and coordinating terminal activity.

According to the airport, several operational enhancements will be in place during the travel period, including active traffic monitoring by the Department of Public Safety, additional parking and valet staff, overflow stanchions to assist TSA lines and full shuttle operations for the Satellite Concourse during peak demand.

BNA also announced a modified construction blasting schedule tied to work on a new parking garage and rental car facility. Officials said there will be one brief traffic stop tied to blasting at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, and no blasting on Memorial Day, May 25.

Airport officials encouraged travelers to arrive early, recommending passengers get to the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Officials also advised travelers to plan alternate routes to and from the airport. While Exit 216A is a common route into BNA, the airport said Exit 216B and Murfreesboro Pike can also provide reliable access if traffic congestion builds. Travelers leaving the airport may also want to consider using Donelson Pike as an alternate route to Interstate 40.

Officials also advised travelers to monitor traffic conditions through TDOT SmartWay and allow extra time for parking.

Passengers picking up family or friends are encouraged to use BNA’s cell phone lot at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike instead of circling Terminal Drive to help reduce congestion around the airport.

The airport said peak travel days are expected May 21, 22, 25 and 31.