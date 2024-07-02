BNA unveils PASSport program allowing non-ticketed guests to enjoy shopping and dining

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even if you get to BNA early for a flight, sometimes it doesn't feel like enough time to check out all the new airport renovations have to offer. To help, BNA has rolled out a program that lets guests inside without a plane ticket.

It also allows people to go right up to the gate again to pick up their loved ones, something that hasn't been allowed since before 2001.

The BNA PASSport program allows access to post-security areas between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Guests have to apply online at least 24 hours before. Only 75 people will be given a pass each day.

Those accepted will go through TSA normally and then are able to explore all the shopping, dining, art exhibits and gates.

The program began just in time for July 4 travel. A link to apply can be found here.