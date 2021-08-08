Boaters enjoy unique view of Music City Grand Prix action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The temporary track set up for the Music City Grand Prix is the first IndyCar course in history to feature a bridge over water.

At 553 yards, Nashville's Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge is also the longest straightaway in IndyCar racing. Anyone in a boat on the Cumberland River had a unique perspective during the races.

"It's quite a unique experience watching all the barges go by, seeing the race cars over the bridge, so it's definitely a unique experience for sure," said Justin Montalbano of Modern Marine.

Modern Marine demoed a pontoon boat this weekend. The Harris Crowne 270 is a brand new model.

"The public has never seen this boat," said JJ Bauman of Harris Pontoon Boats. "This is equipped with twin 450 horsepower Racing motors."

The boat cruises faster than most in it's class, but nothing compared to the IndyCar racers overhead.

"It's got to be a scary feeling I would imagine. Going 200 mph over a bridge would be pretty intense," Montalbano said.

When IndyCar returns to Nashville in 2022 and 2023, the boaters hope there is more for fans to do on the riverfront.

"Everybody that walks down the dock, they're instantly taking pictures of the engine wanting to know how fast [the boat] goes. It's been a great conversation piece," Bauman said.

The street circuit runs right by the water, taking racers by Nissan Stadium over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville.