Boating this spring? Here are the best ways to stay safe on the lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's something we often hear about when the weather warms up: drownings, boats capsizing or other tragedies out on the lake.

One Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) expert said many dangerous situations can be avoided if you take the necessary precautions.

"We want people to have fun and swim, but like you said, it can take a turn," explained Jonathan Mark, a game warden with TWRA.

Just this Friday in Coffee County, a man without a life jacket turned up dead after taking his boat out on Normandy Lake. The tragedy marked the fifth boating death in the state this year.

"We do preach that a lot. Life jackets, life jackets, life jackets," said Mark. "Getting distracted, having fun and they just don't think about the life jackets. Again, it's something to think about. It's just like wearing a seat belt in a car."

He added what can also keep you safe is having up-to-date equipment, obeying the rules of the waterway, and having a sober, designated driver. A drink in your hand can be fun in the moment and detrimental the next.

"The reason why we take it to heart so much is...you're not just putting your own life at risk, you're putting at risk the lives of others," Mark said, adding the majority of instances they deal with are related to boating under the influence.

Melissa Brewer, who we met out at Percy Priest Lake Sunday afternoon, said she had a close call with her brother-in-law, who almost lost his life while boating.

"I know there's been a lot of accidents out here that's happened, and a lot of people have lost their lives," she said. "When you're getting in those dangerous situations, it's scary. Especially being on the water. It's very scary."

Mark reminds boaters to have a registration that's up to date and to make a boat plan before you go out — letting friends and family know where you're going, and when you'll be back, just in case of an emergency.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.