Body found on I-24 East in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a dead body was found on I-24 East in Davidson County near mile marker 42.4.
Metro Police reports that the deceased person was found between Old Hickory Boulevard and Briley Parkway around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.
Officials say that the individual was potentially struck by a vehicle a few days ago.
The fatal team from MNPD is responding to the scene to assist in the investigation.
Part of I-24 East has been shut down as investigators continue to work the area.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.
Rhori recommends:
“Here’s another example of a small non-profit doing so much good in our community! Forrest Sanders highlights the group Friends Life Community, which provides adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to express themselves through art. In this case, original stage performances! Registered drama therapist Sarah Edwards guides the performers, including Mary Margaret, as they express themselves through written words and dance movements. The original show is touring and have a date set this September at TPAC!”
-Rhori Johnston