Body found on I-24 East in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a dead body was found on I-24 East in Davidson County near mile marker 42.4.

Metro Police reports that the deceased person was found between Old Hickory Boulevard and Briley Parkway around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

Officials say that the individual was potentially struck by a vehicle a few days ago.

The fatal team from MNPD is responding to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Part of I-24 East has been shut down as investigators continue to work the area.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.