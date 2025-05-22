Body of 12-year-old boy who was reported missing at Billy Dunlop Park has been recovered

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body of the 12-year-old boy who was reported missing at Billy Dunlop Park on Sunday, May 18 has been recovered.

He was found at around 10:24 a.m. Thursday less than a mile downstream from the original search area.

His family has been notified.

Billy Dunlop Park and Robert Clark Park will remain closed until further notice.

