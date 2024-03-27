Body of a child pulled from Tennessee River in Perry County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body of a child has been pulled from the Tennessee River on the Perry County side.
Officials are now working to recover the body of an adult and there is no identifying information about the two bodies.
They don't believe that this is tied to any ongoing missing persons cases.
We will update as more information comes in.
