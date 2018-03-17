Body Of Missing Nashville Firefighter Found

WAVERLY, Tenn. - The body of missing Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed has been recovered in Humphreys County.
Reed went missing in the Tennessee River on March 6 after his vehicle was submerged.
The 32-year-old had been assigned to Engine 2 A-Shift. He joined the Nashville Fire Department in October 2013. Reports stated he was an advanced EMT, as well as hazmat, rope rescue, and vehicle extrication qualified.
Officials at the fire department said they are heartbroken over the loss of Reed.
Nashville Fire Department Director Chief William Swann released the following statement:
“My heart is heavy and I grieve for the loss of our brother Firefighter Jesse Reed. I want to commend and thank the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office and all the volunteers from near and far who came to search for Jesse. Every day Jesse came on shift he put his life on the line to serve the people of Nashville and to make sure that his fellow firefighters were safe. Our prayers go to Firefighter Reed’s wife and his entire family.”
The fire department also asked everyone to keep Reeds’s family and fellow Nashville Fire Department family in their thoughts and prayers.
An autopsy has been planned.
