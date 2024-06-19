Body of missing Nashville singer found Tuesday at the Monteagle Welcome Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body of a missing Nashville singer was found on Tuesday at the Monteagle Welcome Center.
Metro Police said 71-year-old Teresa "Terri" Kathey was found just off I-24 on the way to Chattanooga where she was traveling to for work.
Police added that it was her husband who had reported her missing.
At this time we do not know the cause of her death and will update as information comes in.
