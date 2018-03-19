Body Of Nashville Firefighter Escorted To Spring Hill

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The body of a fallen firefighter has been escorted to Spring Hill from Nashville.
The body of missing Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed was recovered in Humphreys County over the weekend. He went missing in the Tennessee River on March 6 after his vehicle was found submerged.
On Monday, Nashville Fire Department personnel escorted his body from the Medical Examiner’s Office to a funeral home in Spring Hill.
The 32-year-old had been assigned to Engine 2 A-Shift. He joined the Nashville Fire Department in October 2013.