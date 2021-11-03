Body of woman discovered in Madison; Family wanting answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mississippi family is waiting for answers after a relative was found dead in Madison.

Tabitha Ryals' body was discovered Monday morning off of Gibson Drive by a passing driver. The 32-year-old's body was partially wrapped in a blanket.

"It's really sad for our family and going on," said Rebecca Ainsworth, Ryals' younger sister.

Officers think Ryals died somewhere else and her body was then left close to the road sometime between the weekend and Monday.

Ainsworth, who lives in Columbia, Mississippi, said Ryals has been missing since Mother's Day and recently made her way to Nashville.

Rebecca Ainsworth A Mississippi family wanting answers after a relative was found dead in Madison. 32-year-old Tabitha Ryals body was discovered off the side of a road.



"Tabitha has a child-like mind from the drugs and what she been through as a child," said Ainsworth. "They put her in a home crisis home in Nashville, Tennessee and she was supposed to stay there until sister got up there days or weeks ago when she was released."

What happened from the time she was released up until her death is still a mystery.

The family is asking for the community's help — if you have any information as to what happened or surveillance video, to hand it over to police.

An autopsy is still underway to determine the cause of death. For now, police said they are investigating it as a homicide.

If you have any information as to what happened or saw anything suspicious over the weekend contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.