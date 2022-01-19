Body recovered from Red River crash site in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police said crews have recovered a body from the area where a vehicle crashed into the Red River over the weekend.

Police, fire rescue personnel and Cumberland K9 Search and Recovery crews returned to the crash site near Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Tuesday to search for the victim.

The body of 44-year-old Juan Salazar was then found. His family reported him missing on Sunday night after he didn't return home.

The crash site was found early Sunday morning by a passing police sergeant who spotted downed power lines and vehicle debris near the side of the bridge. A Clarksville Fire Rescue boat then used sonar to confirm there was a vehicle in the river. Due to the winter weather, crews were unable to search for the vehicle until Monday afternoon, when a Chevrolet Suburban was removed from the river.

Clarksville police said they believe weather and speeding were factors in the crash.