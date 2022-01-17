Clarksville dive teams to recover vehicle from Red River on Monday afternoon

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews in Clarksville are preparing to recover a vehicle that crashed into the Red River over the weekend.

Clarksville police said a sergeant driving on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Sunday found downed power lines and vehicle debris near the side of the bridge. Hours later, a Clarksville Fire Rescue boat used sonar to confirm there was a vehicle in the river.

Crews have been coordinating a plan to retrieve the car since Sunday, but plans were on hold until the weather conditions improved. Officials do not yet know if there is a body in the vehicle.

Clarksville police will begin shutting down the southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from Old Trenton Road to Kraft Street on Monday at 1:30 p.m. This will allow first responders and emergency personnel the room to operate and recover the vehicle. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.