Watch
News

Actions

Clarksville dive teams to recover vehicle from Red River on Monday afternoon

items.[0].image.alt
Dash10Media
SUNAM AARON CLARKSVILLE CRASH.transfer_frame_552.jpeg
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 14:20:33-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews in Clarksville are preparing to recover a vehicle that crashed into the Red River over the weekend.

Clarksville police said a sergeant driving on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Sunday found downed power lines and vehicle debris near the side of the bridge. Hours later, a Clarksville Fire Rescue boat used sonar to confirm there was a vehicle in the river.

Crews have been coordinating a plan to retrieve the car since Sunday, but plans were on hold until the weather conditions improved. Officials do not yet know if there is a body in the vehicle.

Clarksville police will begin shutting down the southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from Old Trenton Road to Kraft Street on Monday at 1:30 p.m. This will allow first responders and emergency personnel the room to operate and recover the vehicle. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast