Watch Now
News

Actions

Body recovered from the Cumberland River Sunday afternoon

Cumberland River
Alexandra Koehn
Steam comes off the Cumberland River following an arctic blast in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cumberland River
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 17:56:56-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department officials say a body was found in the Cumberland River beyond recovery on Sunday afternoon.

Someone called 911 to report the body floating along the River — Crews were then sent to the location, and using the What3words app were able to maintain location updates until they found and recovered the body.

NFD has turned the scene over to Metro Police, and no further details have yet been released as far as who the person is or what happened.

We will continue to update you as we receive more information.

Wonder Woman; school celebrates beloved teacher living with brain cancer

I think we can all remember our favorite teachers. In so many ways they leave an imprint on our lives. Get your tissue ready for Forrest Sanders' story on Ms. McMurray. She has poured so much into her students, and they are returning the love when it's needed most.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community