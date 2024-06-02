Body recovered from the Cumberland River Sunday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department officials say a body was found in the Cumberland River beyond recovery on Sunday afternoon.

Someone called 911 to report the body floating along the River — Crews were then sent to the location, and using the What3words app were able to maintain location updates until they found and recovered the body.

NFD has turned the scene over to Metro Police, and no further details have yet been released as far as who the person is or what happened.

We will continue to update you as we receive more information.