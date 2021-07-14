Watch
Bodycam shows Columbia police officer run into burning home to rescue disabled woman

Columbia Police
Columbia police have released bodycam video showing a police officer running into a burning home to rescue a disabled woman.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jul 14, 2021
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia police have released bodycam video showing a police officer running into a burning home to rescue a disabled woman.

The call came in Friday morning at a home on Rinks Circle in Columbia. Columbia police said Corporal Allan Ervin arrived and found that a woman was still inside. At one point, a large fireball can be seen shooting from the home.

Ervin ran into the burning home and got the woman out. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition for burns and smoke inhalation. Ervin was not hurt.

Corporal Allan Ervin

Police released video of Ervin’s bodycam, showing him running inside the home. However, police said due to the graphic nature of the video, it does not show the actual rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

