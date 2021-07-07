Bodycam video shows MNPD clearing Bridge Building when fireworks show began

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police body camera footage of an incident during the Nashville 4th of July fireworks display shows SWAT officers still in the blast zone when the show began.

Metro SWAT officers were inside the Bridge Building to clear several people from the blast zone just before the fireworks show downtown Sunday night.

The show was delayed 20 minutes while officers escorted the four people away from the building.

But a miscommunication between MNPD and NFD officials led to the show starting before the SWAT team had left the building. No one was hurt but the team had to shelter in place until the show ended.

The officers can be heard saying, "oh, that's fireworks," and "What is that?!" as they continued to clear the building while the loud explosions began outside.

Moving forward, before fireworks shows begin a new protocol will require a green light from the Unified Command Post after all departments have given the all-clear.