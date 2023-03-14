Watch Now
Bomb threat emailed to Hendersonville Public Library, police investigating

Posted at 5:22 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 18:22:42-04

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville police are investigating after a bomb threat was sent to the public library Tuesday afternoon.

The threat was sent by email to the Hendersonville Public Library in the 100 block of Saundersville Road, which prompted a security check by the Hendersonville Police Department, according to Casey Lamarr, the Public Information Officer for both the city and police department.

The library is back open and deemed safe for public use after police checked the building Tuesday. Hendersonville police are actively investigating this threat.

No additional information about this situation will be released while the investigation is ongoing, says Lamarr.

