Bones Discovered At Excavation Site In East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An investigation has gotten underway after workers discovered bones at an excavation site in East Nashville.

This was the second discovery of bones in the past few days.

The bones were found at a work site not far from Nissan Stadium. The discovery was made while crews were clearing soil.

Some of the fragments were quite large. It's not yet known if the bones are human or animal.

A similar investigation got underway Sunday in Hermitage after a bag of bones was found on a bluff near an apartment complex.

In both cases, an anthropologist will likely be called in to identify whether the remains are animal or human.

