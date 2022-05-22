Bonnaroo announces 2022 lineup

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Manchester's big music fest, Bonnaroo, is back for a new year of jams on The Farm. Its social media account recently tweeted out the scheduled list of upcoming artists.

It's finally here! Your 2022 #Bonnaroo Schedule presented by BACARDÍ 🤩 Check out when & where your favs are playing on The Farm next month. 🌈



Full schedule: https://t.co/FArJIPRlVr pic.twitter.com/CGqTa1lIZO — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) May 20, 2022

Headliners for the event have been public information since January, but the full list is new.

Bonnaroo is June 16-19 this year. You can also view the artists and the stages they'll appear on at the Bonnaroo website.

Ticket holders can expect to see:

Thursday, June 16

Parrotfish

Calder Allen

Kenny Mason

Sawyer

The Dip

Nothing

Bailey Bryan

Jessie Murph

The Weather Station

Miloe

Blu DeTiger

Weval

the 502s

Adam Melchor

Wreckno

Bren Joy

Indigo De Souza

The Brook & The Bluff

Clozee

Garcia Peoples

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Gryffin

Role Model

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Sidepiece

Vnssa

Friday, June 17

Southern Avenue

Claud

Maggie Rose

Michaela Anne

Briston Maroney

Tai Verdes

Noga Erez

Westend

Dayglow

Cece Coakley

Tovelo

Whiskey Myers

Phantoms

Izzy Heltai

The Regrettes

Isaiah Rashad

Ship Wrek

Japanese Breakfast

Leon of Athens

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Arlo Parks

J. Worra

The War on Drugs

Goldpark

Bleachers

The Chicks

Chris Lorenzo

Karina Rykman

Still Woozy

Lord Huron

John Summit

Sparkle City Disco

J. Cole

Disclosure

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Illenium

Goose

LP Giobbi

Denzel Curry

Lane 8

Saturday, June 18

Cory Henry

Patrick Droney

Benee

Frances Cone

Com3t

The Backseat Lovers

Teddy Swims

Joy Oladokun

Carter Faith

Lucille Croft

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Ashe

Daniel Donato

All Time Low

Moore Kismet

Slowthai

Lany

Charlotte Sands

Lucii

Superjam: Jack Antonoff's 1984

21 Savage

Mt. Joy

Bre Kennedy

Habstrakt

Chvrches

Tobe Nwigwe

Mac Saturn

Billy Strings

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Judah & The Lion

De'Wayne

Said the Sky

$uicideboy$

Tool

Porter Robinson

Flume

100 Gecs

Marc Rebillet

Nora En Pure

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Chris Lake

Sunday, June 19