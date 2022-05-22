Bonnaroo announces 2022 lineup

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Manchester's big music fest, Bonnaroo, is back for a new year of jams on The Farm. Its social media account recently tweeted out the scheduled list of upcoming artists.
It's finally here! Your 2022 #Bonnaroo Schedule presented by BACARDÍ 🤩 Check out when & where your favs are playing on The Farm next month. 🌈— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) May 20, 2022
Full schedule: https://t.co/FArJIPRlVr pic.twitter.com/CGqTa1lIZO
Headliners for the event have been public information since January, but the full list is new.
Bonnaroo is June 16-19 this year. You can also view the artists and the stages they'll appear on at the Bonnaroo website.
Ticket holders can expect to see:
Thursday, June 16
- Parrotfish
- Calder Allen
- Kenny Mason
- Sawyer
- The Dip
- Nothing
- Bailey Bryan
- Jessie Murph
- The Weather Station
- Miloe
- Blu DeTiger
- Weval
- the 502s
- Adam Melchor
- Wreckno
- Bren Joy
- Indigo De Souza
- The Brook & The Bluff
- Clozee
- Garcia Peoples
- Sons of Kemet
- Goth Babe
- Gryffin
- Role Model
- Andy Frasco & the U.N.
- Sidepiece
- Vnssa
Friday, June 17
- Southern Avenue
- Claud
- Maggie Rose
- Michaela Anne
- Briston Maroney
- Tai Verdes
- Noga Erez
- Westend
- Dayglow
- Cece Coakley
- Tovelo
- Whiskey Myers
- Phantoms
- Izzy Heltai
- The Regrettes
- Isaiah Rashad
- Ship Wrek
- Japanese Breakfast
- Leon of Athens
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Arlo Parks
- J. Worra
- The War on Drugs
- Goldpark
- Bleachers
- The Chicks
- Chris Lorenzo
- Karina Rykman
- Still Woozy
- Lord Huron
- John Summit
- Sparkle City Disco
- J. Cole
- Disclosure
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Illenium
- Goose
- LP Giobbi
- Denzel Curry
- Lane 8
Saturday, June 18
- Cory Henry
- Patrick Droney
- Benee
- Frances Cone
- Com3t
- The Backseat Lovers
- Teddy Swims
- Joy Oladokun
- Carter Faith
- Lucille Croft
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
- Ashe
- Daniel Donato
- All Time Low
- Moore Kismet
- Slowthai
- Lany
- Charlotte Sands
- Lucii
- Superjam: Jack Antonoff's 1984
- 21 Savage
- Mt. Joy
- Bre Kennedy
- Habstrakt
- Chvrches
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Mac Saturn
- Billy Strings
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Judah & The Lion
- De'Wayne
- Said the Sky
- $uicideboy$
- Tool
- Porter Robinson
- Flume
- 100 Gecs
- Marc Rebillet
- Nora En Pure
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
- Chris Lake
Sunday, June 19
- Flipturn
- Wild Rivers
- Sierra Ferrell
- Protoje
- Wax Owls
- A Hundred Drums
- Bas
- Fletcher
- Ravenscoon
- All Them Witches
- Robyn Ottolini
- COIN
- Lettuce
- Tash Sultana
- Of the Trees
- Stephen Sanchez
- Tinashe
- Nathaniel Ratliff & The Night Sweats
- Tierra Whack
- Dombresky
- Corook
- Puscifer
- Zach Bryan
- G Hones
- Saleka
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Herbie Hancock
- Hoko
- Roddy Ricch
- Rezz
- Wallows
- Stevie Nicks