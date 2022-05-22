Watch
Bonnaroo announces 2022 lineup

WTVF
Posted at 12:32 PM, May 22, 2022
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Manchester's big music fest, Bonnaroo, is back for a new year of jams on The Farm. Its social media account recently tweeted out the scheduled list of upcoming artists.

Headliners for the event have been public information since January, but the full list is new.

Bonnaroo is June 16-19 this year. You can also view the artists and the stages they'll appear on at the Bonnaroo website.

Ticket holders can expect to see:

Thursday, June 16

  • Parrotfish
  • Calder Allen
  • Kenny Mason
  • Sawyer
  • The Dip
  • Nothing
  • Bailey Bryan
  • Jessie Murph
  • The Weather Station
  • Miloe
  • Blu DeTiger
  • Weval
  • the 502s
  • Adam Melchor
  • Wreckno
  • Bren Joy
  • Indigo De Souza
  • The Brook & The Bluff
  • Clozee
  • Garcia Peoples
  • Sons of Kemet
  • Goth Babe
  • Gryffin
  • Role Model
  • Andy Frasco & the U.N.
  • Sidepiece
  • Vnssa

Friday, June 17

  • Southern Avenue
  • Claud
  • Maggie Rose
  • Michaela Anne
  • Briston Maroney
  • Tai Verdes
  • Noga Erez
  • Westend
  • Dayglow
  • Cece Coakley
  • Tovelo
  • Whiskey Myers
  • Phantoms
  • Izzy Heltai
  • The Regrettes
  • Isaiah Rashad
  • Ship Wrek
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • Leon of Athens
  • Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
  • Arlo Parks
  • J. Worra
  • The War on Drugs
  • Goldpark
  • Bleachers
  • The Chicks
  • Chris Lorenzo
  • Karina Rykman
  • Still Woozy
  • Lord Huron
  • John Summit
  • Sparkle City Disco
  • J. Cole
  • Disclosure
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  • Illenium
  • Goose
  • LP Giobbi
  • Denzel Curry
  • Lane 8

Saturday, June 18

  • Cory Henry
  • Patrick Droney
  • Benee
  • Frances Cone
  • Com3t
  • The Backseat Lovers
  • Teddy Swims
  • Joy Oladokun
  • Carter Faith
  • Lucille Croft
  • Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
  • Ashe
  • Daniel Donato
  • All Time Low
  • Moore Kismet
  • Slowthai
  • Lany
  • Charlotte Sands
  • Lucii
  • Superjam: Jack Antonoff's 1984
  • 21 Savage
  • Mt. Joy
  • Bre Kennedy
  • Habstrakt
  • Chvrches
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Mac Saturn
  • Billy Strings
  • Black Tiger Sex Machine
  • Judah & The Lion
  • De'Wayne
  • Said the Sky
  • $uicideboy$
  • Tool
  • Porter Robinson
  • Flume
  • 100 Gecs
  • Marc Rebillet
  • Nora En Pure
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
  • Chris Lake

Sunday, June 19

  • Flipturn
  • Wild Rivers
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Protoje
  • Wax Owls
  • A Hundred Drums
  • Bas
  • Fletcher
  • Ravenscoon
  • All Them Witches
  • Robyn Ottolini
  • COIN
  • Lettuce
  • Tash Sultana
  • Of the Trees
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • Tinashe
  • Nathaniel Ratliff & The Night Sweats
  • Tierra Whack
  • Dombresky
  • Corook
  • Puscifer
  • Zach Bryan
  • G Hones
  • Saleka
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Herbie Hancock
  • Hoko
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Rezz
  • Wallows
  • Stevie Nicks
