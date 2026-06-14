Bonnaroo performances put on delay after during severe weather evacuation

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sets have been put on delay due to severe weather on the fourth and final day of Bonnaroo at the Farm in Manchester.

Just after 2:00 p.m. today event organizers said the center of the festival was evacuated and performances were paused. The parking lot, rideshare drop-off, and the box office have also been closed off due to safety concerns.

Attendees are being asked to stay clear of the stage and shelter in a vehicle.

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