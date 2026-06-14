Bonnaroo performances put on delay after during severe weather evacuation

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sets have been put on delay due to severe weather on the fourth and final day of Bonnaroo at the Farm in Manchester.
Just after 2:00 p.m. today event organizers said the center of the festival was evacuated and performances were paused. The parking lot, rideshare drop-off, and the box office have also been closed off due to safety concerns.
Attendees are being asked to stay clear of the stage and shelter in a vehicle.
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Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom