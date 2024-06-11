Watch Now
Bonnaroo's silent disco kicks off with a historic all-female DJ lineup

Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 11, 2024

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're headed to Bonnaroo this week, we have something you should add to your list!

Bonnaroo's silent disco, which kicks off late Thursday into early Friday will make history, with their first all-female DJ lineup!

The lineup includes Feast from NYC, Kimmy K from Austin and Proper Savage from Houston.

Here's a look at the Bonnaroo After Hours Silent Disco schedule:

Thursday, June 13 into Friday, June 14: 11:59 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.
Kimmy K, Feast, Proper Savage

Friday, June 14 into Saturday, June 15: 11:59 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.
Lightning, AR, Riddagh

Saturday, June 15 into Sunday, June 16: 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.
Kimmy K, Lightning, AR, Feast, Riddagh

For more tips and tricks on this years festival, be sure to follow our guide!

