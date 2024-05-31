Ready for the festival of the summer? Our 2024 guide to Bonnaroo is your new best friend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bonnaroovians! It's time for the festival of the summer! Bonnaroo begins June 13 and runs through the 16th this year.

If you're headed to the fest, the lineup is probably already saved as a background on your phone, but just in case, here's a look at who's performing.

Don't have your tickets yet? Have no fear! There are some still available and parking accommodations are available as well.

Whether it's safety, general info or tips and tricks, we've got you covered with our frequently asked questions below!

What time do the campgrounds open?

The campgrounds open Tuesday, June 11th at 12pm for those who have Tuesday passes! Tolls for Wednesday and Thursday pass holders open at 8 a.m. each morning.

Campgrounds close on Monday, June 17 at noon.

What will the weather be like?

Check the latest forecast here.

What are the peak times to get in?

► Tuesday peaks with longer wait times at around 8 a.m. and then averages out around 1 p.m.

► Wednesday has longer wait times from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

► Thursday's wait times peak at the start of the day and average long wait times until around 3 p.m. and pick up again at around 6 p.m. So your best time frame if you're looking to get out of traffic is 3 to 6 p.m.

► Friday morning has average traffic till 2 p.m., then things start to get longer from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where do I enter?

The Bonnaroo Farm is located just off I-24 which connects with I-75 and I-59 in Chattanooga, TN and I-65 and I-40 in Nashville, TN.

The Farm is at 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd, Manchester, TN 37355

Area 931 camping is at 627 Campground Rd, Manchester, TN 37355

Off-Site Cosmic Nomads Lot parking is at 99 Lakeview Dr, Machester, TN 37355

What's the map for Centeroo & Outeroo look like?

Centeroo is the main performance venue with six stages!

Outeroo is the campgrounds!

What is the bag policy?

ALL bags will be searched before entry.

Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and clear.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and with no more than two total pockets. One for the reservoir and one additional pocket.

What do I do if I forget something?

There are several general stores located on-site so there's no need for you to leave the campgrounds to get your convenience items!

Can I bring a chair?

You can have chairs in Outeroo but none inside Centeroo

Can I bring alcohol?

No alcohol may be brought into Centeroo, you can bring some into Outeroo to enjoy at your campsite. Each individual may bring in 2 cases of beer, 1.75 liter of hard liquor (NO GLASS), and 2 boxes of wine.

No glass whatsoever.

If you're headed out to Bonnaroo this year, make sure you send your pics to my5@newschannel5.com.