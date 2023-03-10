Book drive, review content set to celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month begins in May, but some local nonprofits are gearing up a little early this year.

"We really think and honestly believe that our students really need to see themselves in the characters and the narratives that they read and see in their libraries. And we know we also recognize that it's not just beneficial to our students, but for all our students to really have a multicultural perspective," said Joseph Gutierrez, executive director of API Middle Tennessee.

API Middle Tennessee, the Greater Nashville Chinese Association, and the Nashville Chinese School are putting together an Asian theme book drive and review contest.

"Not only do we want to bring books to the students, but we want to also make sure they read them," Gutierrez said.

Contest details from API Middle Tennessee:

Read a book written by an author of the AAPI community that features Asian, Asian American, or Pacific Islander history, customs, achievements, or cultural contributions. Then, write a book review in which you answer the following questions:

How does the book inspire you? How do you think it will inspire others?

How does the book impact your perspective?

Contestants

This contest is open to all K-12 students in Middle Tennessee. There will be four participant categories with the following word limits:

K - 2nd Grade: 50 - 100 words

3rd - 5th Grade: 100 - 200 words

6th - 8th Grade: 200 - 400 words

9th - 12th Grade: 350 - 600 words

Deadline for Entries

All entries must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. (CST) on April 30, 2023. Entries submitted after the deadline will not be eligible for the contest. Finalists and winners will be selected and notified in mid-May 2023. Winners from each age group will receive bookstore gift cards in the following amounts:

1st place - $100

2nd place - $50

3rd place - $25

If you have any questions about the book drive, please contact info@gncamembers.com .

The book drive will start later on, going throughout April and into May, according to Gutierrez. Books and funds will be donated to Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools this year.

"Last year, we collected books and raised over $15,000 for Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County Schools, bringing more than 800 books to students," API Middle Tennessee's website said.