Book drive seeks to increase Asian American and Pacific Islander representation at local schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate API Middle Tennessee is helping host a book drive.

The goal is to get hundreds of books written by Asian and Pacific Islanders to local school libraries.

And to reach their goal, the organization has partnered with the Greater Nashville Chinese Association, the Nashville Chinese School, and bookstores across the city.

On Sunday, The Bookshop, donated 10 percent of all sales to the cause. People were also able to purchase books directly from the shop to benefit the drive.

Employees at the Bookshop says its a great way to give back to a non-profit.

"We're just part of the local community and it's especially important this month to highlight and as a bookstore we want to highlight this community and books by these authors for this community," Kenzie Hampton, said.

Parnassus Books is also helping collect books and has a display featuring API authors at the shop.