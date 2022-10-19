'Boosted my hope:' Nonprofit expands for unhoused artists in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local nonprofit that assists artists experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity is expanding to more counties.

Kateri Pomeroy collects an abundance of materials. From blinds to craft sticks, she makes recycled goods into something beautiful.

She is an artist with the nonprofit Daybreak Arts. They help those experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

"It was a very scary time for me because of the insecurity. You have no security. You have no privacy. It was a total life change experience because I always had a place to live,” Kateri Pomeroy said. “I was always working. I had raised my daughter, and then when I became homeless, I just totally freaked out."

Through selling her art, she now has a home of her own.

"It really boosted my hope," Pomeroy said.

And now, the nonprofit that helped her is expanding. They will showcase art in several counties outside of Nashville including Montgomery, Williamson, and Sumner Counties.

She said it brings her so much joy knowing more people will see her art.

"Just to see the look in their eyes — the smile on their face — that they’re happy with the purchase and they wanted it, and they got it, and it’s in their home," Pomeroy said.

Kateri's work will be featured in an upcoming art crawl. The exhibition will be at DBO Gallery at 106 N 2nd St in Clarksville. It will be viewable from Nov. 3 to Nov. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m.

If you want to check out her work online, go here.