Bordeaux neighbors participate in first chance to pick city-funded projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Everybody seems to know a trouble spot where cars speed through neighborhood streets, where neighbors wish drivers would slow down.

Usually, that kind of problem is up to a city council member or other elected official to take care of.

But Metro Nashville unveiled projects funded through a new program called "participatory budgeting" that's putting that power directly into the hands of neighbors.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper's office asked for the funding, backed by Metro Council over the last two fiscal years, totaling $4 million.

Bordeaux and North Nashville neighbors then met, discussed and ultimately decided how the city should spend that money in their community after online polls and other gatherings designed to determine how that money should be spent.

Some of that money will go toward speed bumps along Hinkle Drive to address a problem neighbors say has only gotten worse over the years.

"The speed limit is just out of control and it is dangerous for our children," said neighbor Angela Shelton.

"I'm glad we're getting input on what we need out here in this neighborhood," said neighbor Jeffery Condrey. "We've been needing a lot of improvements for a while. Our park down here, for one thing, it's not like most other community parks, we got a lot of space, but not a lot of stuff down in the park."

That park, the Bordeaux Gardens Park, is also slated for improvements, including upgraded playground equipment, as part of the participatory budgeting process.

Eight infrastructure improvement projects were chosen. The mayor's office renewed the program for 2022 and is looking for a new group of volunteers to lead the process.