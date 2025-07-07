Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Both lanes on I-40 EB near mile-marker 264 closed due to a motor home fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Both lanes on I-40 Eastbound near mile-marker 264 are closed due to a motor home fire.

Traffic is currently getting by on the shoulder. You're advised to avoid the area.

