Two men in custody after shooting of THP Trooper in Cookeville Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another man, Timothy L. Davis Jr., is in custody in Davidson County along with Braze Rucker after shooting and injuring a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop on Friday.

Officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol say he will be booked on charges relating to the shooting of Trooper Adam Cothron along with Rucker, who was caught Sunday.

#BREAKING: Timothy L. Davis Jr. is in custody in Davidson Co & is being transported to the @putnamsheriffTN jail where he will be booked on charges related to the shooting of Trooper Adam Cothron. We are thankful to @MNPDNashville & @TBInvestigation for all your assistance. pic.twitter.com/klz8TIqcYC — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) July 23, 2024

29-year-old Rucker was found and arrested by Kentucky State Police in Princeton, Kentucky, which is North of Hopkinsville and about two hours away from where the suspects' car was recovered by law enforcement in Gallatin, Tennessee. Rucker was the passenger in the car.

Trooper Cothron was injured in the shooting, but is stable.

There will be a press conference tomorrow morning with more details.