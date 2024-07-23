Watch Now
News

Actions

Two men in custody after shooting of THP Trooper in Cookeville Friday

THP.jpg
Levi Ismail/WTVF
Tennessee Highway Patrol
THP.jpg
Posted at 9:24 PM, Jul 22, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another man, Timothy L. Davis Jr., is in custody in Davidson County along with Braze Rucker after shooting and injuring a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop on Friday.

Officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol say he will be booked on charges relating to the shooting of Trooper Adam Cothron along with Rucker, who was caught Sunday.

29-year-old Rucker was found and arrested by Kentucky State Police in Princeton, Kentucky, which is North of Hopkinsville and about two hours away from where the suspects' car was recovered by law enforcement in Gallatin, Tennessee. Rucker was the passenger in the car.

Trooper Cothron was injured in the shooting, but is stable.

There will be a press conference tomorrow morning with more details.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community