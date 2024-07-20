Suspects on the run after shooting involving THP trooper in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting involving a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol has closed eastbound Interstate 40 lanes in Putnam County.

The trooper is currently being transported to Nashville and a statewide Blue Alert is forthcoming from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, sources tell NewsChannel 5. A spokesperson with the TBI said they are investigating the shooting.

Officials with the THP said the trooper is in stable condition after the shooting happened near mile marker 285 during a traffic stop. Authorities said they are looking for two Black males with facial tattoos driving a white Kia Forte last seen on I-40. The temporary tag number on the vehicle is Q9SC4JR.

🚨Trooper involved shooting. We are actively searching for two black males with facial tattoos driving a white Kia Forte, possible TN temp tag Q9SC4JR. The veh was last seen east on I-40. The trooper is in stable condition. Call 911 immediately if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/4l3og7GfpL — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) July 20, 2024

I-40's eastbound lanes are closed near mile marker 284. Eastbound traffic on I-40 in Putnam County is being diverted at exit 283.

