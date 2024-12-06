Both suspects arrested for death of Nashville business owner outside his restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Both teen suspects are now in custody after the death of a Nashville business owner in November.
Emilio Leyva-Hernandez, 17, was arrested Friday by the Metro Nashville Police Department TITANS Unit for the murder of Hwarang Joo on Bell Road. His twin brother, Marcos, has been in custody since late November.
Police said Joo died in the crossfire outside his restaurant Hot Stuff Chicken in the Mill Creek Village shopping center.
Joo was hit and his Volkswagen accelerated before crashing into the dental office on Bell Road.
The Korean American Association of Greater Nashville has been collecting money for the Joo family since his death through a GoFundMe.
