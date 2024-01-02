Both Tennessee parties want to address public safety and education reform in 2024, in very different ways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the dawn of a new year, we all begin with the resolve to make changes. But for Tennessee lawmakers, their resolutions look a little different.

"Chair Lady Hazelwood has a bill that would require age verification for internet pornography," said Rep. Jeremy Faison, (R-Cosby) the Tennessee House Republican Caucus Chairman.

Leaders of both parties hopped on Zoom with NewsChannel 5 to share their top legislative resolutions as the countdown to the 2024 session draws near.

"We’re still going to push for the legalization of cannabis as well," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, (D-Nashville) the Tennessee House Democratic Caucus Chairman.

We found both party leaders landed on similar themes like public safety and education, albeit, with very different ideas on how to improve them.

Public Safety

"The deranged monster individual who did what she did at Covenant, there were some major threats that were made. It feels like to me there was a breakdown somewhere," said Rep. Faison.

Faison wants mental health reform, including making it required for someone to report a threat of mass violence and changing mental health committal laws — two measures that were introduced but ultimately stalled in the 2023 Special Session.

"If a person is known to be a danger to themselves or a danger to society, let’s not just put a band-aid on that. Let’s get some help there," said Faison.

Rep. Clemmons wants major changes to Tennessee gun laws, but says he is willing to start small and find room for compromise with Republicans.

"Safe gun storage — it should be an easy piece of legislation to pass," he said. "The chief hurdle is just the stubbornness and the political cowardice of the supermajority. They’re afraid of this idea of a gun lobby."

Education

The most controversial bill of the session may end up being Gov. Bill Lee's proposal to expand school vouchers across the state.

"We obviously are seriously concerned about this voucher scam that the Governor has proposed," said Rep. Clemmons. "Tennessee families love and support their public schools, so we’re going to do everything we can to protect public education."

Rep. Faison supports the idea, at least in principle.

"I think on the face, most people would agree that parents can make the best decision for their child. But the devil’s in the details," he said.

Faison says he's uneasy about the provision in the bill that would let anyone, regardless of economic status, apply for a voucher in just the second year of the voucher program. Existing private school students, who could already afford it, could apply as well.

"I think it will deserve scrutiny," said Faison. "Our constitution does not say we’re responsible for private schools. Our constitution says we’re responsible for public school and you’re going to see that budget sub committee making sure whatever takes place, if something does come out, that we’re following our constitutional duties."

Clemmons says the Democratic caucus is also planning to push for high speed rail expansion in Tennessee, while Faison is hoping to sponsor a bill that would make reforms in the parole check-in system for those in good standing.