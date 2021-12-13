Bowling Green storm survivors get help from neighbors, blood donors, WKU students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — Survivors of the very strong tornado that hit Bowling Green Saturday morning may not have cars, homes or belongings, but they do have a lot of help.

Along Spring Creek Avenue, a group of half a dozen students from Western Kentucky University cleared debris on Sunday from lawns.

"No matter how much we lift... there's so much to do," said Josh Thomson.

Josh Thomson and two other friends in the group were supposed to graduate the day before. WKU canceled commencement activities after the EF-3 tornado hit.

"Like I haven't even thought about graduation all day because people have bigger problems then us walking across the stage," Thomson said.

At an emergency blood drive at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, 92 people participated in a blood drive organized by Blood Assurance.

Kathryn Coffman said she donated because she loves her hometown.

"A lot of the parts of Bowling Green that make it special are gone, so it's just extremely sad to see all the devastation that's happened," Kathryn Coffman said. "It made me feel like a part of a community that loves to give back that appreciates that they are part of said community and can help each other out by doing something like this."

The 150mph twister killed at least 12 people in Warren County. As of midday Sunday, first responders were searching for roughly ten more people.

Volunteers like Mike McFadden believe people will need help for months.

"People need places to go. They need money to just get by. They need clothes. Some people just don't have clothes.. they blew away. They need their clothes washed and dried," Mike McFadden listed off.

If you would like to help by giving blood, there are three blood drives scheduled for Monday. They are at TriStar Greenview and First Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and TriStar Skyline in Nashville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.