Boyd Christian School student charged after threatening to commit mass violence

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A McMinnville student has been taken to a juvenile detention center Friday after threatening to commit mass violence.

The McMinnville Police Department says Lt. Jody Cavanaugh received a tip Monday about a potential mass violence plot at Boyd Christian School on Morrison Street.

Detectives Lt. Tony Jenkins and Sgt. Todd Rowland investigated the allegations, which led to an unidentified 16-year-old male student at Boyd Christian School who lives in White County.

When officers made contact with the juvenile suspect, they determined he "did not have the means to carry out the threat at that time," according to a post made by the police department on their official Facebook page.

After detectives interviewed witnesses at the school, the threat made by the teen was found to be credible.

The juvenile suspect was charged with threat of mass violence at a school, as well as filing a false report, after bringing the case to the 31st Judicial District Attorney General's Office and interviewing staff members at the school.

"We are steadfast in working together to keep our children safe," said McMinnville Police Chief Nichole Mosley in response to the teen's detainment.